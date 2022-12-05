Stannary brass band, guitarists Peter Kenvin and Neil Harmsworth, Border Morris and a fire juggler entertained at the Bere Alston Victorian Evening on Saturday, December 3.
The streets and parish hall were buzzing with people for the event, which also saw a Robey Trust steam roller and vintage organ grace the streets. Santa’s Grotto was popular with the children, as was the various festive food on offer. The streets were lined with stalls and there was a Victorian bazaar in the parish hall, with gifts of all kinds on offer. Sven the Reindeer mascot roamed among the crowds.
Shops, which stayed open late, and houses in the main street competed for the best window display, which was won by Molly (and Sarah) Pike. The best Victorian outfit competition was won by debonair Ross Heriot.