Romantic ballet Coppélia comes to the Theatre Royal this autumn
This autumn, Birmingham Royal Ballet will bring love and magic in abundance to the South West as the romantic ballet classic Coppélia comes to Theatre Royal Plymouth from October 5- 8.
Love conquers all in Sir Peter Wright’s joyous production of a family favourite, brought back to the stage by BRB for the first time in five years, with Léo Delibes’ glorious score performed live by the 60 piece Royal Ballet Sinfonia.
Swanilda and Franz are getting ready to marry during their hometown’s upcoming festival, just a few days away. When Franz finds his eye wandering towards the mysterious girl on Dr Coppélius’s balcony, Swanilda takes matters into her own hands – but can she steer her fiancé away from the doctor’s guest and back towards the path of true love?
This magnificent production is back for a strictly limited tour in 2022.
