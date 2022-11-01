Pudsey to join 200 Morris dancers for fundraiser in Tavistock
PUDSEY Bear will be joining 200 Morris dancers as they perform in Bedford Square, Tavistock on Saturday, November 19 to build on the £9,000 they have already raised for BBC Children in Need.
Morris sides will be travelling from Exeter, Ilfracombe, Taunton and Devizes or join event organisers Dartmoor Border Morris for their seventh ‘Pudsey Day of Morris’.
The day of dance and collecting will start at 10am through to 4pm, then hopefully a Morris music session in the back room of the Stannary Arms.
Mark ‘Treggie’ Tregaskis from Dartmoor Border Morris said: ‘We are blown away with the support from our Morris friends who are willing to travel to Tavistock in the middle of November when normally Morris sides remain in practice mode hidden away in village halls in the depth of winter.’
Treggie said he wished to thank BBC South West for allowing Pudsey bear to attend the day. He will be seen walking around the market area during the day with his guide, who is a dressed as a Morris dancer.
Despite missing for the last two years because of Covid, the previous six ‘Pudsey Day of Morris’ have collected nearly £9,000, with every penny going to the BBC Children in Need appeal.
Treggie added: ‘Thanks also must go to Tavistock Town Council in their support of this event, Dartmoor Brewery who have supported us with a charitable donation, the Stannary Arms for giving us a space to meet and keep warm, but also to the kind residents of Tavistock who we know will give generously for a very worthy cause, the BBC Children in Need appeal.’
Morris dancing is centuries old and the start is lost in the midst of time. Many of the performers attending come from all walks of life, from doctors, schoolteachers, engineers, and covers all ages with some teenagers through to people in their 80`s performing on Saturday.
There will be different styles with clog dancing with garlands of flowers, Border Morris with their energetic and brash stick bashing, and some Cotswold style dressed in white dancing with hankies and bells strapped on knees, being danced around to live music provided by the army of musicians who will attend with their collection of squeeze boxes, fiddles, flutes and drums. There may even be some Morris beasts running around!
All the sides attending will be happy to answer questions on why they Morris dance and might even encourage you to “have a go”.
