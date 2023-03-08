The Stabat Mater, Latin for Mother standing (at the foot of the cross), is a 13th century poem attributed to Jacopone da Todi, which reflects on what Mary, the mother of Jesus, might have felt watching her son die on the cross. Dvořák’s work was composed after a period of unimaginable personal tragedy when, in the space of two years, three of his children died. He expressed his grief through this composition. Dvořák’s musical influences include Wagner, Brahms and Italian Opera and they are evident in this work which depicts every mood imaginable from grief through to hope and peace.