Paths and rivers in focus at exhibition
A PHOTOGRAPHY exhibition devoted to the paths and rivers of Dartmoor is being held until November 17 at the National Park Visitor Centre, Princetown.
The exhibition As Heath Flowers Bloom features work by Jake Tebbutt, a photographer working in and around the South West of England currently studying for a BA (hons) in Photography at the University of Plymouth.
Tracing the rivers, woods, valleys and moorland that make the national park, As Heath Flowers Bloom is a photographic exploration of the landscape. (see photos opposite). Working in collaboration with the Dartmoor Hill Farm Project, and the farmers who help manage this environment, Jake’s study follows the routes often used by those seeking to protect the area, nurturing it for future generations.
Rebecca Martin, Dartmoor National Park Authority’s visitor services manager, said: ‘We’re delighted to be putting on this exhibition and showcasing Jake’s work. Many people will know Dartmoor for its tors but its rivers, woods and valleys are equally as fascinating and have their own stories to tell.’
