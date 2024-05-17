A PARA-EQUESTRIAN has wowed onlookers at the Devon County Show.
Local rider Ed Chanin, who became paralysed down his right-hand side after a near-fatal fall from a horse when he was 18, is performing dressage displays in the Phil Greed arena each day.
Mr Chanin, who started riding at the age of two, had to change his riding discipline from national hunt to dressage after his accident.
“I had a serious head injury and was unconscious with a broken back,” he said.
“I was resuscitated twice and placed on life support for several weeks.
“I was paralysed down my right-hand side. I then spent the best part of two years having physiotherapy to help me walk and talk again.
“The turning point for me in the recovery process was when my mum took me to Riding for the Disabled and I got back on a horse.”
Mr Chanin has since competed in and won numerous events across the country, taking part in both para-equestrian and able-bodied dressage competitions.
He is performing with his latest horse Frankie, which is four years old and 17.2 hands tall, at the Devon County Show.
Devon County Show Manager Lisa Moore said: “Ed is not only one of the finest dressage riders in the country, but he’s also such an incredibly positive person.
“Of course, we want him to demonstrate his incredible skills in horsemanship, but we are also keen for him to show our County Show audience, that whatever life decides to throw at you, anything is possible.”