Producers Jeffrey Seller and Cameron Mackintosh announced that the multi award-winning Hamilton will play a six-week season at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 30 July to 6 September 2025.
Hamilton the musical, the Olivier, Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, opened in London in 2017 where it still plays to sell-out houses.
It tells the story of America then – told by America now. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton takes the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a show which has influenced culture, politics, and education.
The musical has sparked discussions about history, representation, and the power of storytelling. It has pushed boundaries and challenged norms, encouraging a new way of thinking about musical theatre and historical narratives.
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.