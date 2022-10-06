Choir to create harmony on stage for free village concert
MUSIC and song will fill the Coronation Hall in Mary Tavy on October 21 as ensemble ‘Harmony’ take to the stage for a free concert.
The choir, formed last year by musical director Chrissie Wade, will be performing a variety of well known songs, mostly arranged by Chrissie, in what promises to be a really entertaining lighthearted musical evening.
Entry is free but donations are welcome.
Pianist Mary Mazur-Park will accompany the choir for both concerts as she always does and the recently formed recorder quartet ’Tutti Flutti’ will also be playing for both concerts.
Harmony has also been invited to participate, with a variety of Christmas music, at Lydford Hotel in November to help raise money to purchase an area of land for the local school children.
In the New Year Chrissie will be searching for new members to join Harmony, so if you are a lady who loves to sing, can commit for an hour a week, enjoy a mixture of hard work and fun, and would ‘ like to dip your toe in the water ‘ please contact her at [email protected]
