The former landlord of a haunted local pub hopes to raise cash for foodbanks with a spooky YouTube channel.
Local author Lawrence Patrick McNeela used to be landlord of Mary Tavy’s Royal Standard Inn. Before calling time in 2015, he says he experienced all manner of paranormal activity.
“The ghost of a lady in a gold ballgown was seen in the bar a number of times, by staff and customers too,” he said. “I’ve been fascinated by ghosts ever since.”
Lawrence says he heard some great ghost stories there, some of which he now shares online. One of the best was a claim from an elderly widow that her late husband fell victim to Dartmoor’s notorious Hairy Hands.
“That was an odd tale,” he said. “I thought I was making a joke when asking whether her husband saw the Hairy Hands at his farm near Cherrybrook. I didn’t expect her to say his tractor was overturned by them!
“I’ve know some pretty hairy times myself, struggling to make ends meet, so I appreciate what a great job foodbanks do. Charity begins at home and it will be great to use my gift for storytelling this way, trying to raise money for an amazing cause. However, I need viewers and subscribers to make it happen.”
Lawrence has been joined by Abbie Dent, chair of Haunted Devon, which investigates supernatural activity throughout the county.
Other guests recounting strange experiences include Devon novelist Martin Best, Dartmoor guide David Phillips and bestselling author Amanda Lees, who attended a convent boarding school in Torquay haunted by ghostly nuns.
Asked about the new channel, Joan Dennis from Tavistock Foodbank said: “We are always very grateful for any donations received as these enable us to continue to help people who need to use the foodbank.”
The spooky tales can be watched at youtube.com/@GhostsOfDevonAndCornwall.