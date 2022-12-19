TV favourite Shane Richie heads a superb cast providing plenty of belly laughs in Sleeping Beauty, the pantomine running at Theatre Royal Plymouth until January 14.
Richie, best known for creating the role of the lovable Alfie Moon in BBC One’s EastEnders, looked in his element in this laugh-a-minute show which also features the fabulous Ceri Dupree, the hilarious Peter Piper, Stephanie McKenzie, West End star Jarnéia Richard-Noel and 2016 X Factor winner Matt Terry.
Once upon a time in a land far away, the beautiful Princess Aurora is given a twenty-first birthday present by her evil aunt Carabosse. By pricking her finger on an enchanted spinning wheel, she is placed under a cruel curse and forced to sleep for 100 years.
Can true love survive and the handsome Prince Charming break the spell? Who will outwit the evil Enchantress and foil her wicked plans? All is revealed in this spectacular panto packed with magic, music, comedy and special effects.
Shane Richie has many theatre credits to his name, including the London West End and Manchester production of Grease, Boogie Nights, A Perfect Murder, Not Dead Enough and most recently has played the roles of ‘Hugo’ and ‘Loco Chanelle’ in Everybody’s Talking about Jamie in the West End and on UK tour.
Shane said before ths show opened at the Theatre Royal last month: ‘I am really looking forward to playing Muddles at the Theatre Royal Plymouth this pantomime season.
‘Sleeping Beauty is a great story with plenty of opportunity for big laughs and slapstick jokes which will entertain the whole family. Can’t wait to see you all there!”