Bere Ferrers’ Wassail last Saturday proved as popular as ever, with much music and dancing and blessing of trees to ensure a good apple harvest.
The event, which is organised by the Tavy and Tamar Apple Group, started in the Church Hall, with local historian Clive Charlton giving a fascinating history of wassailing.
Dating back to Anglo Saxon times, it was in the 16th century that records appear linking wassailing, which comes from ‘waes hael’ (be well), to the ensuring of the health of crops – in particular fruit trees and orchards.
One of the traditions was to lift a small child into the boughs – something not re-enacted on this occasion! He revealed that in 1840 Bere Ferrers had the most orchards of all the parishes in Devon.
Dartmoor Border Morris performed in the hall before leading everyone in a torchlit procession to the village allotments, which are on the site of an original orchard. The ceremony proceeded with the apple trees there.
The Tavy Tars sang wassailing songs, children were invited to hang toast on the branches of apple trees and cider was poured on the tree roots. There was much whistling, shouting and banging of drums and pans to frighten away any evil spirits.
Participants then returned to the Church Hall, where they enjoyed pasties, mulled cider and apple juice.