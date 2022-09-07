A coup for city choir as conductor ‘superstar’ holds workshop headline
Plymouth Philharmonic Choir are certainly singing about their workshop event with the choral conductor ‘superstar’, David Lawrence, which is being held on Saturday October 8 at the Meade King Hall, Plymouth College.
David has conducted choirs, including youth choirs, across the length and breadth of the country, notably the London Philharmonic Choir and the Hallé Choir.
He has adjudicated for international festivals and at the BBC Choir of the Year and Young Musician of the Year competitions. Visiting Singapore, Colombia, Canada, the United States, India, the United Arab Emirates, Europe and Australia, his work has taken him across the world.
This will be a special day learning some new, and rehearsing some familiar pieces. David has chosen music to engage and be enjoyed by singers of all levels: Echo Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis composed by Paul Ayres and pieces from Sacred Choruses edited by John Rutter which is a collection of some of the finest oratorio choruses and movements from masses and requiems.
David’s positive and engaging manner mean that participants can expect to work hard, learn a lot and, most importantly, have a great deal of fun.
For more information go to https://plymouthphilchoir.org
