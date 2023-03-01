It is also tasty, as Penny, Cindy and the other tutors show on their courses in Bere Alson and at Princetown as well as the Alexander Centre. They have discovered that as well as the practical skills which the course imparts, people find they bond over the cookery sessions, ending isolation, and want to go on cooking together after the course ends. ‘There is so much that you can do. At Christmas we did Christmas puddings to see if that would work. You make it more like a bain marie really, you put water in but it is a really good gentle heat and it was delicious,’ said Penny.‘At Princetown, the food hub gave us bags of ingredients for people to take home and that was brilliant because not only did we have ingredients but we were able to go through what to do with them. We had some people who hadn’t cut up a a pepper before or hadn’t cut up garlic before.’