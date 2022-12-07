Tavistock Area Support Services has received a special donation from the Tamar Restoration Engineering Club.
The charity this week received £500 from the engineering club, with general manager Paula Anscomb and chair Jan Gasper in attending the club’s base to accept the cheque, meet members and see them at work.
Jan said: ‘This wonderful donation has enabled TASS to purchase 2 new wheelchairs, to add to their mobility scheme, we thank TERC from all at TASS’.
Paula said: ‘They raised this through their own fundraising, then contacted us and said they’d like to give it to us. It’s a lovely surprise gesture that really came at a great time given what we are now able to purchase. As a charity we’re always looking for funding as there’s always something to fund - it seemd so appropriate that it was spent on transport for those who need it.
‘We certainly see an increase in demand at this time of year, especially due to all the associated social activities. Our outreach is generally busy in offering help and assistance to those we receive referrals from. It’s really important that everyone receives they help they are entitled to. Our general practical output has also increased recently too as people are heading to appointments and things return to pre-pandemic levels.’
TASS is a charity that was set up over 30 years ago to support the older population in Tavistock and surrounding areas. It is an organisation dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of older people to ensure they can remain independent and are able to make their own choices on how they live their life. The charity began after 5 ladies got together to look at what was needed for older people in the area and established Tavistock and District Age Concern in 1985.
Since then, TASS has continued to grow to the organisation it is today offering information and advice, befriending, enabling, hospital car service, life stories and drop ins at Lifton, Mary Tavy and support the Bere Alston Film Club, as well as running a range of centre activities.
If you would like to hire a wheelchair or mobility scooter, call them on 01822 616958 or visit the Anchorage Centre.