‘Emotional’ Morgan’s Mini Marathon
there was a fantastic atmosphere up on Dartmoor above Tavistock on Sunday, when Morgan’s Mini Marathon saw 20 local youngsters run seven miles to help a local cancer charity.
The event, run alongside the Tavy 7 race, was organised by ten-year-old Morgan Haimes and his dad Tim, of Tavistock, to raise funds for The Mustard Tree, a charity based at Derriford Hosptal which provides support for people going through cancer.
Morgan dreamed up the idea after his dad’s diagnosis with stomach cancer and the event grew into one for more than 20 children and their parents, who led training sessions over three months to get the kids up to speed.
Tim said afterwards: ‘It could not have gone better and the 20 kids that ran were all superstars. It was extremely windy on the day, but at least it stayed dry while we were running. All the hard work they had done in training certainly paid off. They all made it round in amazing times, especially those that are only eight years old! Thank you to all the parents that helped out with all the training runs over the last three months, and also ran on the day.’
‘It’s been lovely getting out and running with the kids and they have made amazing improvements in their speed and stamina. I was so proud of Morgan, and I did get a little bit emotional while presenting him his certificate.
‘I’d like to say a huge thank you to [race organisers] Tavistock Athletic Club and all the marshals that ensured we all got around the seven-mile route safely. I know a couple of our runners will be joining Tavistock Athletic Club very soon.
‘Thank you also to my family that helped and supported the event, all the parents, and friends that came over to support the event on the day. It was great seeing so many familiar faces as we went round cheering us on and at the finish line.’
He added huge thanks to all the Tavistock area businesses who had supported the event ‘especially Texaco Garage in Tavistock that supplied all the trophies and medals, and Stannary Brewery where we held our social night on Friday that also raised a lot for the charity’.
He added: ‘So far we are delighted to have raised just over £5,000 for the Mustard Tree at Derriford Hospital. I’m delighted to say this amount truly reflects the amount of hard work all the kids have put in over the last few months.
‘If anyone would still like to sponsor the event it would be very much appreciated and you still can at www.justgiving.com/Morgans-Mini-Marathon
