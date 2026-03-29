Police are asking the public for information after a full-scale emergency response when it was feared people might have been trapped in a car under water in a West Devon reservoir today (Sunday, March 29).
Emergency services, including specialist water recovery response units with rigid inflatable boats, attended Burrator Reservoir, on Dartmoor, at 10.24am after a report of possible casualties inside the car submerged in the water.
Police, fire and ambulance services attended the scene and after investigations it was established there were no casualties in the vehicle.
The car had been reported stolen from an address in Plymouth overnight. It will be recovered later by reservoir owners South West Water.
A police statement this afternoon said: “Police, Fire and Ambulance services have attended the scene. Investigation at the scene established there were no casualties in the vehicle which had been reported stolen from an address in Plymouth overnight.
“Enquiries are ongoing around the circumstances of this incident. The vehicle remains in situ whilst South West Water, who hold responsibility for the reservoir, arrange specialist recovery.
“If anyone has any information that may assist enquiries, please contact police quoting occurrence 50260078380.”
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