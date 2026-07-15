Parents, staff and pupils of a village primary school near Okehampton have marked 160 years with an exhibition and new play area opening.
The event offered a fascinating journey through the school's past and present with visitors enjoying displays of old and recent photographs, reflecting on how both the school and its pupils have changed over the decades.
Many also explored school historic log books, gaining an insight into the experiences of children and staff who walked through the doors generations ago at the anniversary open day on Sunday, July 5.
Sarah Counter, Northlew and Ashbury Primary School headteacher, said: “A particular highlight to conclude my first year as headteacher was undoubtedly our anniversary celebration. It was a truly wonderful afternoon that brought together current and former pupils, past staff, families and members of our wider community to celebrate the rich history of Northlew and Ashbury Primary School.
“It was heart-warming to hear stories shared across generations and to see so many people reunited through their connection with the school. The celebration was a wonderful reminder of the important role the school has played at the heart of the community for 160 years.”
Sarah added: “One year in, I am incredibly proud of what our pupils, staff, families and wider community have achieved together. I have been touched by the warmth, dedication and sense of belonging that make our school such a special place. It has been a privilege to be a part of it.
“In the classroom, on the sports field, through creative projects, or during enrichment activities, the children have impressed with their enthusiasm, resilience and kindness.”
She thanked the parents, teachers and friends association (PTFA), the wider community and others forming the partnership between home and school: “This is incredibly important, and I am so grateful for the encouragement, trust, and support that parents and carers provide. From attending school events to volunteering their time and supporting fundraising activities, our families play a crucial role in helping our school thrive.”
The school has strengthened links with the church: “Through collective worship, special services and shared community events, the Reverends Leigh and Jonathan have deepened pupils’ understanding of compassion, respect and service to others. This strengthens the caring and inclusive ethos at the heart of our school.”
The headteacher added: “Thank you everyone for your continued support, encouragement and dedication. This year, we have achieved so much, and I am excited about future possibilities.”
Visits over the year have included Okehampton Adventure Centre and Bristol and Bath, giving pupils exciting opportunities to explore history, culture, and heritage in engaging ways improving their resilience and providing a sense of adventure.
Enrichment opportunities are beingexpanded from September, allowing pupils to benefit from a ‘broad, inspiring, and memorable educational experience’. Meanwhile, the school has a new staff member Lora Medland, poised to make a valuable contribution to school life.
A link to Northlew News, which first published this article, is here: https://flipbooks.fleepit.com/f-121236-northlew_news_summer_2026
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