Dr Alison Smith, Lead Community Scientist, Building Resilience, commented: “Britain’s temperate rainforests are just as special and spectacular as their tropical cousins but are actually even rarer. Building Resilience has played a key role in raising the profile of temperate rainforests but they still need better recognition and protection if they are not to quietly vanish from the landscape. Connecting people with nature is crucial – we have trained hundreds of people to be able to identify lichens, bryophyte and ferns. Once people are able to view these amazing organisms close-up and notice their diversity and importance they find woodland walks are never the same again and are moved to care more deeply about these special places.”