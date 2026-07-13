The cream of young bakers was celebrated at a village school’s bake-off competition where there was not one soggy bottom in sight.
Cream was whisked, flour sifted, butter creamed and chocolate melted with a fair amount spilled by the inexpert little hands of Princetown Primary School as the heat of competition rose in the school kitchen.
The children took the event very seriously and researched and practised the skills at home needed to excel in the kitchen.
They were under close scrutiny of professionals, the headteacher Josh Bullock and Yelverton Rotary Club which sponsored the event, aimed at fostering healthy competition, cookery skills and a potential future career.
The colourful winning bake was by Harper who tickled the judges' tastebuds and her parents’ Laura and Glen with her competition winning rainbow cake.
Lead judge Peter Gorton, Michelin starred chef and Masterchef of Great Britain (who previously ran Gorton’s Restaurant in Tavistock and the Carved Angel in the SW and was head chef at the Horn of Plenty near Tavistock) praised all the bakes.
He said: “It was a difficult job to judge the best and although there was a winner, I’d like to compliment everyone who took part. They were all full of flavour and looked professional.
“However, it was Harper’s rainbow cake which stood out for the very clever even different coloured layers of sponge. I’m pleased to present a promising chef with the top £10 prize.
“Everyone else was a close second. I really enjoyed Harry’s lemon drizzle cake flavour and Callum’s blueberry and buttercream cake. Lucy has to be commended on her design of her penguin cup cakes with its Oreo base, Smarties and white icing. Lucas’ banana loaf had one of the best banana flavours ever, while Biscoff is one of my favourite flavours and the cook here did it justice.”
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