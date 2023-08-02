THE ORGANISERS have declared the third Tavistock EcoFest a success and said they are confident they can stage it again next year.
Although an emergency fundraising concert had to be staged the day before last week’s event on the Meadows to meet unexpected rising costs, the festival attracted large numbers of people with a green conscience.
Trudy Eperon, joint organiser of the EcoFest, said: “I think EcoFest ’23 was the best attended one yet, we had such a range of local community groups, music, stalls and activities for children, it was a lovely day for everyone. And we were so lucky with the weather! Climate change is having an increasing impact on the world. Hopefully, everyone at the event will have come away with some ideas on how to live in a more sustainable way as well as having an enjoyable day out.”
She thanked the Stannary Brewery for hosting the fundraising evening and its ‘generous donation’ which boosted the fund to £1,000. She also thanked West Devon Borough Council for grant aid, Tavistock Town Council for support, and Tavistock Lions and Tavistock Street Pastors for help on the day.
Music coordinator Rosie Swayne said: “The music stage saw a wonderfully eclectic mix of musical styles, all performers unified by a passion to value life around us and improve our relationship with the only planet that will have us! In between acts we had people talking about the various environmental/social campaigns and projects going on in the area.”