Trudy Eperon, joint organiser of the EcoFest, said: “I think EcoFest ’23 was the best attended one yet, we had such a range of local community groups, music, stalls and activities for children, it was a lovely day for everyone. And we were so lucky with the weather! Climate change is having an increasing impact on the world. Hopefully, everyone at the event will have come away with some ideas on how to live in a more sustainable way as well as having an enjoyable day out.”