The Jar is due to close on Saturday (February 11) after a year supplying unpackaged dry foods and cleaning products with which customers can fill their own containers. This is said to be zero-waste shopping and good for the environment.
The shop has been steadily building loyal environmentally friendly customers, many of whom have flocked to the shop’s Facebook page to offer their support such as volunteering and express sadness.
However, the owners Helen Hubbard and Caroline Logan say they have to close down due rising costs.
The Facebook page statement says: ‘With heavy hearts we have to announce the closure of Jar Tavistock.
‘We knew it would take a while for the new shop to grow, but this last year has been especially tough with costs going up and up.
‘Despite fantastic support from our lovely customers we just haven’t been able to grow to a point where we are busy enough to cover rising bills and fair pay for our fantastic team. Continuing on has become impossible.’
The pair are trying to find alternative ways of keeping the shop open in another form such as a not-for-profit community store. The owners added: ‘We would love for the shop to keep going if possible in new hands, to continue to offer environmentally sustainable options for food and everyday essentials in Tavistock. We have had such a lovely welcome and we know Tavistock has a deep commitment to environmental sustainability.’
They thanked all their customers and said they were proud to have helped save the town save over 16,500 pieces of plastic packaging and plastic free swaps, equal to 3.7 tonnes of food and cleaning refills.
Susan Hortopp, of Mary Tavy, is aunt to the owners, and helps manage the Tavistock shop.
She said: ‘We’ve had steady customer growth and lots of loyal customers who really believe in our ethos. It’s sad to go.’
Any offers of support are welcome and Helen and Caroline, who also run two Jar stores in Plymouth on the Barbican and Hyde Park, can be contacted via their Facebook page Jar Zero Waste Tavistock.