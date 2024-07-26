An affordable housing development replacing homes which had to be pulled down due to mundic has been completed in Callington.
The 15 new homes at Urban Terrace replace ten council-owned and five privately owned homes built in the 1950s.
Those homes had to be demolished when mundic was found which was gradually making them structurally unsound.
One resident who has moved back in said: “I think it’s absolutely amazing. It is a beautiful house and well worth the wait. It means everything for us to come home.”
Welcoming the new homes, Olly Monk, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for housing, said: “The previous, defective properties have been replaced with good quality affordable houses and flats for social rent to local people. The people who lived in the original council owned properties have been given first refusal on the new homes.
“Working with contractor Classic Builders, these new affordable homes for people with a local connection have renewable energy sources and high levels of insulation so are much more cost effective to run and provide safe, secure and healthy places for residents.”
Throughout the redevelopment period, Cornwall Housing supported displaced residents to ensure they had alternative subsidised accommodation.
The new scheme includes 4 one-bedroom flats, 7 two-bedroom houses and 4 three bedroom houses with gardens and parking. All the homes are highly insulated and heated with low carbon air source heat pumps. The scheme includes landscaping and tree planting, with bee bricks and bird boxes to increase biodiversity.