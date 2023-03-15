Appropriate for children up to the age of 11 and their family members, this competition involves a colourful task of finding Easter pictures in the garden and filling in missing words from poems, such as:
If you’re looking for an Easter Trail
With a prize for finding rhymes
You only need to look inside
This week’s ________
(Missing words hint: you’re reading it now)
It runs from Good Friday, April 7 to Easter Monday, April 10. Entry is free and forms are available in the garden itself, next to the tennis courts on Plymouth Road. The first correct entry pulled out of the hat on Easter Tuesday will win a £15 voucher to be spent in Tavistock shops.
The competition was run for the first time last year; the winning entry, drawn from over 25 correct entries, belonged to Flora Harding who visited the garden with her parents Tracy and Chris over the Easter weekend. Seven-year-old Flora spotted every picture and correctly completed every one of the 10 poems.
Annette Sharpe, a trustee for the Sensory Garden for over four years, said: ‘We had a really good response last year. Forms can be found in the garden area and each plaque has an easter theme which children match the correct poem in hand to.
‘The Sensory Garden lends itself to people. Here, they can come in and go through the trail. The more people who use the garden, the better.’