Church choirs from West Devon are warmly invited to join Tavistock Parish Church Choir to sing John Stainer’s The Crucifixion at a traditional, but informal event on Palm Sunday Evensong (Sunday, March 24).
The rehearsal is at 1.30pm and the service at 6pm. Guests are invited to bring their own music. Tea is provided.
Stainers Crucifixion is a Christian musical work, usually performed around Palm Sunday to Good Friday. John Stainer, was a Victorian composer and organist, whose music was very popular in his time.
One of his most popular compositions these days, is the Oratorio for choir, bass and tenor solos, and organ, The Crucifixion
Carolyn Anderton said: “Tavistock Church Choir is singing this wonderful piece of music, as a ‘Come and Sing’ event.
“We are hoping that as many people as possible come and give us plenty of support to make this a truly memorable occasion.
“This well known piece of music also includes three well known hymns that the audience/congregation are encouraged to sing with the choir. Together we will raise the rafters!
“We are inviting choristers from near and far, to come and join us for this glorious occasion.
“The words and music are devoted to the time leading up to the Crucifixion of Christ, and as such it is a very atmospheric experience for both singers and audience/congregation alike.”
The organist will be Mrs Mary Mazur Parke, and the conductor will be Andrew Lundie.