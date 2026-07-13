Hundreds of children and parents enjoyed a day of play, music, eating and games in Tavistock Lions’ annual fun day in the Meadows Park at the weekend.
The event on Sunday, July 11 was a huge success with trees providing some respite from the heat on Sunday. The fun day is part of the Lions Carnival Week, ending on Sunday, July 19, with the carnival parade from Down Road, at 4pm.
The Meadows came alive with the music of the Salvation Army Band, Blowzone and the Sax Club on the bandstand.
Bringing colour to the skies was a giant inflatable ballon which took a lot of effort to inflate by the Tavy division of the Girl Guides who were on hand to recruit new members.
Meanwhile, the Plymouth and Rame branch of Cats Protection was raising funds along with a man dressed as an old time sailor for the RNLI who walked around making children laugh. Good old-fashioned knockabout fun was also entertaining the children at the Punch and Judy booth.
Children were also encouraged to be creative by making pottery figures by having a taster session with Andy Cairns of West Devon Art Workshops.
A taste of multiculturalism - literally - was enjoyed by visitors to the Ukrainian community stand where homemade traditional cakes and savoury dishes were served up by members in their embroidered Ukrainian dress. Ukrainian Tania Kovalchuk, of Tavistock, delighted families with her Ukrainian dolls she made for the occasion.
A flotilla of small plastic yellow ducks also took to the water of Tavistock Canal for the duck race in aid of Whitchurch School.
However, because the canal does not naturally flow, a lead blower was employed to give the ducks a following wind and the artificial breeze-assisted duck’s sponsor won a £50 prize.
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