Hazmat suits and hoods were rolled out in Tavistock as the local fire crew swung into action.
The dramatic scenes unfolded outside Ron’s Pet Supplies but no need for alarm, the rescue was all part of weekly drills by the Tavistock Fire Station crew.
Shop owner Gavin Ayling, a former on-call firefighter in Tavistock was contacted by Tavistock crew manager Dan Hopkins, asking if he’d allow the fire crew to use the premises for a mock exercise to simulate a chemical leak scenario at a commercial premises.
Gavin said: “The main point of the exercise was to reflect real-life incidents that they are called to which aren’t fires but actually are a wider set of scenarios. This gives the crew the chance to familiarise themselves with local shops and amenities that they might have to respond to.
“In this instance, a large pet shop with reptiles and small animals that might need evacuating… not to mention a giant toy snake!”
Dan Hopkins, crew manager at Tavistock Fire Service, said: “Having access to a variety of venues is so important to us. While we make the most of our facilities on station, training in different and unfamiliar environments is essential for keeping our crews sharp and prepared for real-life incidents.
“Each new location presents unique challenges that help us replicate the unpredictability of actual emergencies. This variety is crucial to help prevent skill fade and ensure we maintain the high standards required to keep our community safe.”
Tavistock Fire Station has the support of several local venues who regularly assist with their training needs including Tavistock College and Tavistock Town Hall as well as Ron’s Pet Supplies.
They also benefit from the use of Willsworthy Army Camp for wildfire training using their off-road vehicles, which, Dan adds, brings additional realism and complexity to their sessions.
Dan said: “We spend time familiarising ourselves with local risks, including visits to higher-risk premises such as care homes, industrial estates, agricultural sites and large commercial buildings. These visits help us understand the unique layouts and hazards of such locations, enabling quicker and safer responses during real incidents.
“Additionally, we regularly work and train alongside other fire stations and agencies such as the ambulance service, police, mountain rescue and the military. These multi-agency exercises are vital for building effective communication and coordination during major incidents, ensuring a joined-up response when it matters most.”
Shop owner Gavin says the service holds a special place in his heart after serving 14 years for the local fire service, a total equalled by his daughter Bethan currently an on-call firefighter at Tavistock Fire Station.
He said: “I can appreciate how difficult it is for the fire service nowadays, so although I no longer serve as a firefighter, I still feel the need to help in any way I can within the local community via helping the fire service.”
Any businesses in the Tavistock area that would like to let the fire service train at their premises can contact Dan Hopkins at Tavistock Fire Station.