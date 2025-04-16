Two geese adopted by Tavistock have been spotted safe and well, despite fears they had disappeared from town centre park The Meadows.
There has been debate on social media that the disappearance of the pair, who always appear together, was somehow linked with the travellers who temporarily camped in The Meadows last weekend.
Soon after the travellers appeared alongside the River Tavy, they were moved onto Whitchurch Down after requests by police and borough council officials.
Residents feared the beloved geese, who are ever-present alongside the canal, were missing and that this was related to the travellers’ presence and subsequent relocation. Council workers had to clear up waste and reported damaged newly planted trees in the park after the travellers left.
However, bird and wildlife lover Angela Court, who runs Tavistock Wharf arts centre next to the canal, took this reassuring photo of the geese in yesterday’s rain.
The birds have made the area round the Wharf their home in recent years and Angela keeps a caring eye on them.
She has previously discouraged people from leaving nesting material and food for them because it attracts rats, but she is very concerned for their health and wellbeing. However, the birds naturally collect their own nesting material and find food in the water and grassland.