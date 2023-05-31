Eleanor Hopkinson, visitor operations and experience manager, said ‘We are so excited to be able to once again share all four of these Pym murals. They are accessible and colourful pieces of art that show how the life of Sir Francis Drake was seen at the time they were painted. Visitors will once again be able to enjoy them, learn more about the history of their creation and to discover more about the art of Roland Pym and how the historic Armada maps were an influence on his work.’