Drag performers looking to participate in Tavi Pride 2023 are invited to participate in a drag lip sync battle at Tavistock Wharf on Saturday, April 29.
At the event, starting at 7.30pm, performers will battle it out for the chance to perform at this year’s pride festival which takes place on Saturday, July 1 in the Meadows. Non-performers are also invited to come down, watch and enjoy the revelry.
To enter, email the Tavi Pride team at [email protected] to let them know what you’d like to do for your lip sync and you will be entered to perform with a backing track on the night. For more event information, see: https://www.facebook.com/tavistockpride