Double yellow lines for roads around Two Bridges

Road safety improvements have been installed on a busy stretch of road at Two Bridges troubled by irresponsible parking.

A ‘no waiting at any time’ order has come into force on roads around Two Bridges. The road has long suffered from parking issues, which is not only visually intrusive but has led to road safety concerns including reduced visibility and a narrowing of the road, which can make it difficult for vehicles to pass.

Devon County Council (DCC) made the order which was supported by both DNPA and Dartmoor Forest Parish Council. It came into force on April 29. The order stops people parking on a section of the B3212 Postbridge/Moretonhampstead road; the B3357 past Two Bridges Hotel until just after the Princetown/Plymouth junction.

Long-term safety concerns prompted DNPA, working with DCC, to install no waiting/no parking cones along the stretch to help manage parking issues. “We welcome the no waiting proposal,” said Andrew Watson Dartmoor National Park Authority’s Head of Recreation, Access and Estates.

“We believe it will go a long way towards improving road safety for all road users and alleviating problems such as obstructive parking.”Cllr Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Management said:

“I am pleased that this Traffic Regulation Order is in effect. Inconsiderate parking can not only harm the visitor experience for many, but it can also be dangerous. I’m confident these measures will help make people feel safer.”