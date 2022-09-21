Don’t feed the pigeons
A COUNCILLOR has admitted he is part of the pigeon problem in Tavistock.
During a meeting of the town council which debated how to reduce the large numbers of pigeons, Cllr Pete Squire said he was one of the major culprits in encouraging the birds in the town centre.
Members of the council were reminded during the meeting that pigeons were a potential pest and should not be encouraged to gather by feeding them.
Cllr Squire said he could not contribute to the debate during the monthly full council meeting because: ‘I’m one of the main culprits who feed the pigeons.’
The meeting was then told that the issue of flocks of pigeons attracted by food town centres was linked to that of rats (as another form of pest) and avian flu and therefore, should be taken very seriously.
A report to the council also said the same birds were causing a nuisance to the Plymouth Road cemetery - work has been commissioned to an external contractor to replace the wire netting undeneath the arch and provide a deep clean.
When the meeting was asked what the council was doing to counter the pigeon problem, council general manager Wayne Southall assured members he would address potential measures in his next report.
Town clerk Carl Hearn said it was important for people not to encourage pigeons to gather by feeding them, this was in the context of avian flu in the south west, pigeons generating damaging droppings and the rat problem on the canalside which was exacerbated by people feeding the ducks.
Cllr Wendy Ewings recalled a trader feeding pigeons from sacks of food in the past who was formally reprimanded by the council and asked therefore, that all offenders be treated equally.
