Julie White, sanctuary manager, said: 'So much of what we do is making sure that the pets that arrive here enjoy the same level of care, love and attention that they would have received with their owners. Many of our dogs, like their owners before, are a little elderly, so keeping them active is paramount for their good health which is where the National Lottery Winner Volunteer Workforce came in today, building us a doggy herb garden and gym which will keep their senses, and limbs, in good order.