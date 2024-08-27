CRUELTY to dogs increased in Devon in 2023, RSPCA figures show.
Last year, the RSPCA received 1,081 reports about cruelty to dogs in the county, compared to 959 in 2022.
Nationally, the data shows a rise year on year.
In 2023, the RSPCA received 52,662 reports about cruelty to dogs, compared to 48,567 in 2022 – a rise of eight per cent in a single year.
In 2021, the number of reports was 44,479, and there were 42,613 in 2020.
The new figures have been released by the RSPCA as part of its “No Animal Deserves Cruelty” summer appeal.
“It is heartbreaking that more dogs need our help – we need to make a stand against this and say ‘no more’,” said Chris Sherwood, Chief Executive of the RSPCA.
“Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, yet more and more dogs are being subjected to cruelty every year.
“Dogs are the most popular pet in the UK yet also the ones who potentially suffer the most.
“We would love to see, next year, cruelty going down.
“We know we can’t do this alone – so our purpose is for everyone to work together to create a kinder world for animals.
“That's why we've launched our summer appeal, because it’s vital that we all take action together to help animals like these dogs.”