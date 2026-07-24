Visitors to Tavistock park are asked to keep the newly thriving duckling population healthy by not feeding them.
Town council staff are urging people tempted to throw scraps into Tavistock Canal in the Meadows, not to, however, tempting it might be.
Feeding ducks bread or other snacks, might be well-intentioned, but can be bad for their health and also because it attracts aggressive seagulls, who are a danger to ducklings.
Ducks and ducklings are perfectly capable feeding themselves healthy food from the water.
A council spokesman said: “We’re asking for everyone to help our ducklings have the best start in life. If you've been enjoying strolling through the Meadows, you may’ve spotted our latest brood of ducklings exploring the canal doing a fantastic job of finding their own food.
“As tempting as it is to feed them, it's a much-loved tradition, we're asking everyone to let the ducks dine naturally.
“Unfortunately, when food is thrown into the canal it attracts ducks and hungry seagulls who quickly swoop in, becoming more aggressive as they compete for food. Sadly, this can put vulnerable ducklings at risk. Together, we can all help give our ducklings the peaceful start they deserve.”
Bread is the equivalent of junk food, filling the birds stomachs without nutrition and potentially deforming them. Discarded foods can also attract rats.
“The good news is that ducks are perfectly equipped to find everything they need in the canal, from insects and aquatic plants to tiny invertebrates. By simply watching rather than feeding, you're giving them the best chance to grow up safely,” advises the council.
Park users are advised to watch the ducks as they forage naturally and to take a photo or video instead of throwing food. Bird lovers are invited to spread the message by sharing their favourite duck photos and videos in the comments of Tavistock Town Council Facebook page.
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