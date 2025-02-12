Devon County Council is owed more than £400,000 in rent arrears from farms it owns.
The total £415,000 figure is a jump of about a third from the £317,000 of outstanding rent that was due just three months ago.
The latest figure includes a new farm that is in rent arrears and so has contributed to the spike.
Devon County Council’s farms estate committee this week heard that overdue rent included arrears from tenants who had left one farm, tenants with arrears over six months, and end of tenancy charges.
Officers told the committee that payment plans had been agreed with some tenants who owed rent, and that some farmers had been investing heavily in improving their farms’ infrastructure, which benefited the estate and meant rent payments may be slower.
Cllr Richard Chesterton (Conservative, Tiverton West) asked whether the council is taking legal action in any cases.
Officers said they tried to liaise with land agents, who can act as intermediaries between tenants and the council.
But the committee heard that solicitors had been instructed to pursue one debt.
Elsewhere, the committee approved the sale of a listed farmhouse and 10 acres of land at East Fingle Farm at Drewsteignton, while agreeing that the remaining 56 acres be amalgamated with neighbouring Higher Fingle Farm.
Devon County Council will also be marketing New Gulliford Farm in Dawlish to find new tenants for the 90-acre property after the existing tenant requested to leave early.
The council will also see if any of its existing tenants wish to take on Tarrants Farm in Payhembury, a dairy farm where the current tenant intends to retire.
