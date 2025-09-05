As families across England get ready for the new school term, a Devon-based headteacher launching a new online school says more must be done to tackle the country’s growing attendance crisis.
Lisa Boorman, Headteacher of Queen’s Online School, part of the Cambridge Online Education Group, warns that persistent absence is spiralling and the impact on pupils and their families is becoming impossible to ignore.
“As educators we need to understand why so many children are missing lessons. The figures are sobering. Department for Education data shows around 170,000 children in England missed at least half of their classes in 2024,” she said.
Ms Boorman believes online learning could provide part of the answer, but only if local authorities are prepared to allocate budgets towards more flexible approaches designed to support hard-to-reach young people.
“We know many children simply cannot attend mainstream schools. More than 110,000 are now home educated, while many others are out of school due to anxiety, mental health challenges or special educational needs. If those pupils were given access to interactive, live lessons led by highly qualified teachers, where they are genuinely seen, heard and valued, it could be life changing,” she added.
With more than 25 years in mainstream education, Ms Boorman is convinced families deserve greater choice.
“Why don’t we offer, high quality online education? It is a credible, cost-equivalent alternative to traditional provision, and for many families it could make all the difference.”
She’s convinced tens of thousands of children will continue to slip through the cracks of the current system unless it’s overhauled, and she believes that for some pupils, the traditional classroom will never be the right environment. Online schools like Queen’s, Ms Boorman says, can give them a second chance at education and a future full of possibilities.
“Attendance is not a problem that can be solved by fines or blame,” she added.
“It requires innovation and compassion. Local councils and government must recognise that online learning is not a second-best option and might genuinely be a lifeline."
