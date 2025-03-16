VILLAGE Halls Week 2025 is here, and independent charity Devon Communities Together (DCT) is taking the lead in championing the vital role of village halls across the county.
DCT has been at the forefront of empowering communities, strengthening local infrastructure, and ensuring long-term sustainability for these essential spaces in Devon for more than 60 years.
Village Halls Week is not just a celebration - it’s a call to action.
Running from today, Monday, March 17 to Sunday, March 23, Village Halls Week is an annual national campaign, organised by Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE), that celebrates the vital role of village halls in rural communities across the UK.
The theme this year is celebrating volunteers and the focus will be to champion the unsung heroes of our rural communities and those who dedicate their time and energy to keeping village halls running.
Behind every successful village hall is a team of dedicated volunteers, working tirelessly to manage bookings, maintain buildings, secure funding, and create opportunities for local people.
Luke Groves-Davis, Project Manager at Devon Communities Together, explained: “Volunteers are the backbone of our rural communities. Their dedication transforms village halls into thriving community hubs, and this Village Halls Week, we want to celebrate their incredible impact. DCT is supporting a number of halls across the county and celebrating the valuable efforts of volunteers along the way – why don’t you check out your local Village Hall this week?”
Deborah Clarke ACRE’s Village Hall Manager said: “ACRE is excited about all the activity taking place and would like to thank the Village Halls Week sponsors, Hallmaster and Utility Aid, as well as the ACRE members for their commitment to supporting village hall committees all year round not just during Village Halls Week.”
Across Devon, DCT is supporting a range of local events throughout the week, showcasing how Village Halls continue to be at the heart of rural resilience and regeneration.
These will take place at Axminster, Bridgetown, West Down, East Allington, Landscove, Halwill, Combinteignhead and Chittlehampton.
Commitment to Village Halls
Devon Communities Together has played a pivotal role in ensuring that Village Halls remain fit for the future and empowering rural communities.
It is proactive and supportive to the evolving needs of rural communities, working closely with Village Hall committees, parish councils, and local authorities to:
• Secure long-term funding – helping halls access grants and develop financial sustainability strategies.
• Improve governance and operations – providing expert guidance on legal structures, policy development, and committee management.
• Drive innovation and adaptability – supporting halls in modernising their facilities, enhancing energy efficiency, and embracing digital transformation.
• Facilitate partnerships and collaboration – connecting village halls with key stakeholders, from service providers to community groups, as well as each other by our recent Village Hall Clusters, helping them become multi-use hubs that serve a wider audience.
Nora Corkery, CEO at DCT, is passionate about supporting Devon’s communities: “At a time when many rural and coastal communities are facing increased economic, social, and environmental challenges, village halls serve as critical hubs for many things including personal connection and community facilities, healthcare support, and resilience.
“However, many halls struggle with funding, governance, and adapting to modern needs. That is why DCT is committed to providing support, expert guidance, and innovative solutions to help village halls not only survive, but thrive.”
The Village Halls Asset Map
A major part of DCT’s commitment to village halls is the creation of the Village Halls Asset Map, a transformative resource that enables halls to showcase their facilities, connect with new users, and strengthen their role within the community. This interactive online tool allows:
• Communities to easily find and book halls for events and services.
• Organisations and businesses to identify halls that can host activities, from health services to pop-up markets.
• Village hall committees to increase visibility, attract funding opportunities, and build a stronger network.
The Asset Map was created as a result of auditing more than 80 per cent of Devon’s village halls during an 18 month period, giving valuable insight into how these vital resources can be supported. By leveraging digital tools like the Asset Map, DCT is helping village halls adapt, evolve, and future-proof themselves against the challenges of rural decline.
More information about the Village Halls Asset Map can be seen here: https://www.devoncommunities.org.uk/village-halls-community-asset-map-devon .