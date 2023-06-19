Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFR) is today warning businesses to be aware of a phone hoax in which someone is pretending to be from the service.
A DSFR spokesman said: 'We are aware of a telephone scam in Devon. An individual impersonating a member of the fire service or presenting to represent the service, is contacting business owners for money in order to appear in a magazine publication.
'We will never call you to ask for money. If you are concerned that a caller is not genuinely from the fire service then ask for the name and number of the caller, hang up the phone and do not call the number back.
'To check if a call you have received from the fire service is genuine please call 01392 872200 or email [email protected] If you have transferred money to a scammer within the past 24 hours, report this to the police immediately by calling 101.