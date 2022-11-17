Devon Air Ambulance receives multiple industry awards

The first award was presented to Advanced Paramedic in Critical Care, Lee Hilton, who won Critical Care Practitioner of the Year, in recognition not only for demonstrating excellent clinical standards and delivering the best possible quality of care to patients, but for being a true inspiration to all. Lee took an instrumental role in setting up the DAA Volunteer Responder Scheme earlier this year that, to date, has seen a trio of DAA specialist paramedics attend over 40 patients needing critical care, whom the volunteers responded to in their own time. The judges commented that this was a scheme ripe for replication.