Devon Air Ambulance has ‘Outstanding’ reason to celebrate

Part of the report summary stated: ‘During our inspection we spoke with 10 patients and their families. Feedback was consistently positive and complimentary about the service and the care and support they received. All patients and families described the service in exceptional terms and said things such as “couldn’t have done more”, that the service was quick to respond and that handover to hospital staff and follow up by the service after the patient had been admitted to hospital was “very much appreciated”.’