Fifteen properties on the road were evacuated in 2018 and later demolished, following the discovery of mundic block (a cause of structural deterioration and weakening in concrete (used to build between the 1900s and 1950s) from the decomposition of minerals contained within it which were sourced from mining waste). Cornwall Council declared the houses unsafe to live in and re-assigned the residents to homes in Callington and other nearby towns at short notice. Ten were owned by Cornwall Housing and five privately owned.