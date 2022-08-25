Development set to begin at Urban Terrace
URBAN Terrace in Callington will soon be getting 15 new affordable housing units following the appointment of new contractors.
Classic Builders are scheduled to begin clearing the site at Urban Terrace, which currently lies derelict and abandoned, in the next two weeks before construction starts in mid September. They aim to have the buildings complete by September 2023 and all will be administered by Cornwall Housing — a subsidiary body of Cornwall Council.
Fifteen properties on the road were evacuated in 2018 and later demolished, following the discovery of mundic block (a cause of structural deterioration and weakening in concrete (used to build between the 1900s and 1950s) from the decomposition of minerals contained within it which were sourced from mining waste). Cornwall Council declared the houses unsafe to live in and re-assigned the residents to homes in Callington and other nearby towns at short notice. Ten were owned by Cornwall Housing and five privately owned.
Following the demolition of the houses planning permission was submitted via Cornwall Council’s planning portal to build 15 new affordable homes on the site, however, these plans were put on hold for 18 months after the contractor Cornwall Council originally secured went into receivership.
Cornwall Councillor for Callington and St Dominick Andrew Long, who has been working with Cornwall Council to bring the site forward, said: ‘Whilst it has been incredibly frustrating to see the delay, I am pleased that the work is now commencing and look forward to seeing the new buildings going up over the next 12 months.
‘It is important to state that those residents who were moved when the old estate was condemned, and who indicated they wished to return to the new units, will be given first priority, and following that the housing will be rented in accordance with Cornwall Council’s local connection policy.’
Builders will work with Cornwall Highways, Callington Community College and Callington Town Council to ensure that disruption is kept to a minimum during the works.
Classic Builders has contracted with Cornwall Council in the past and they currently have sites in Liskeard, Newquay and St Agnes.
At a Callington Town Council meeting in June, an email sent by Cllr Long (who could not be present) read out by assistant town clerk Tina Clahane said: ‘Once contracts have been exchanged we will be organising a publicity campaign for the town as a whole and one-to-one communications with the closest residents to keep them in the loop.’
