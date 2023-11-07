Plymouth's Derriford Hospital declared a critical incident on Monday night due to significant strain on its healthcare services. Hospital executives stated on X that the facility was under extreme pressure as its capacity exceeded 100%, marking the second incident of this kind in a month.
While the strain has slightly eased, the hospital remains at a critical level.
The NHS trust managing the hospital issued a public advisory on social media, emphasizing the high volume of activity and advising people to make thoughtful decisions when seeking medical assistance.
Over the weekend, the hospital's Emergency Department saw nearly 300 patients seeking urgent care, with a similar trend observed on multiple days.
On Sunday, the hospital had 23 ambulances lined up, along with additional independently arrived patients, all waiting for medical attention.
Hospital authorities stressed the importance of using the NHS 111 service for guidance towards the appropriate medical care, while also highlighting the need to dial 999 in cases of life-threatening emergencies.
Derriford Hospital serves communities in Devon and Cornwall.