A bridge over the River Tavy, which provides a vital link for residents on the Bere peninsula, has been closed after traffic damage last week.
The closure is a double blow for drivers who are also coping today with roadworks along the stretch of road out of Bere Alston to the junction at Orestocks, causing delays and long tailbacks.
The crucial road bridge link was hit on Thursday (Aril 18) by a vehicle, badly damaging one of the parapets.
The bridge was recently closed, at the end of February, after bad damage by traffic hitting the sides twice.
The was reopened at the beginning of March after more than three weeks’ closure, causing frustration to residents who had to make long diversions to and from Tavistock and Plymouth. Families who take their children to Buckland Monachorum School were particularly badly hit.
Resident Chris Smart said: “It has only been over 50 days since works to rebuild part of Denham Bridge were completed and the same spot has been struck again, causing major damage. The community of the Bere Peninsula are in utter disbelief, especially as the likelihood of further closure of this vital route looms over us. The local authority must surely now act with urgency to implement long-term and effective preventative measures”.
The highways authority put out an appeal for help in tracing the two drivers who damaged the bridge in February within days of each other and just drove off without reporting the incidents. Devon County Council highways team then worked round the clock to repair and reopen the bridge.