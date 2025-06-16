A village care home has been awarded a coveted dementia quality care award.
The family-run West View Care Home, in Bere Alston has joined the elite few UK social care settings to have adopted the acclaimed ‘Butterfly Approach’ – establishing a dementia care culture where people can thrive.
The home underwent a comprehensive 18-month transformation to create two separate living areas to allow care to be more easily and effectively focused on each individual.
Following rigorous support from the 28-bed home staff and residents, West View received accreditation in the Butterfly Approach from the consultancy group which helps develop relationship-centred care shaped by residents and staff.
It values emotional intelligence and the core belief that everyone has a unique story that has meaning and matters.
West View has created two separate living areas, one for those with early-onset dementia or without dementia live and one for those with more complex needs or later stage dementia. This fundamental change to a small household approach has enabled holistic care to flourish, with emotion-based care provided alongside clinical care.
The home has been decorated with vibrant colours and murals to bring warmth, with items of interest all around representing each individual and their life story.
Diane Kehoe, West View Care Home manager, said: “As a second-generation family-run business, we always aspire to create a stimulating, engaging and enjoyable environment – and the Butterfly Approach has provided us with the platform to offer that around the clock.
“The transformation was not easy, and we had a few challenges along the way, but the rewards upon completion have made it so worthwhile.
“The staff embraced it – showing so much patience and kindness. They treat the residents like family, enjoying life together with lots of laughter and fun. When you step into the home now you can really sense the buzz of the place, and the level of care is both phenomenal and heartwarming.”
Meaningful Care Matters rated the home as ‘excellent’, with a highly engaged service where where emotion-focused care is consistently seen in interactions with residents. Individuality and self-expression are encouraged, allowing people to be themselves.
Peter Bewert, of Meaningful Care Matters, said: “West View has transformed into a truly wonderful home. The team have clearly embraced the desire to change and have achieved amazing results, supported by Diane.
“They lifted their Care Quality Commission (government regulator) rating from ‘requires Improvement’ to ‘good’ and are aiming for ‘outstanding’. They have also been supported by the local service improvements team, who were so impressed at the transformation that they plan to use West View as a role model for other homes.”
Peter continued: “The journey has been incredible. From what we would call a ‘traditional’ care home, West View has come alive and now has a genuine feeling of family, togetherness, love and purpose for the people living there.”
