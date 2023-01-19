EMERGENCY work on a gas leak on Tavistock Road in Plymouth has been taking place this afternoon.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible.
Paul Taylor, Wales & West Utilities Gas Emergency Service Manager for Plymouth said: “We are working in the Tavistock Road area of Plymouth to repair a leak on a gas pipe running beneath the road.
“In order to repair this leak, and to keep the local community, road users and our colleagues safe while we work, we will need to close the Northbound lane along Tavistock Road, heading towards Tavistock, at its junction with Budshead Road.
"Whilst we are doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum, we would advise motorists to leave more time to travel and to take alternative routes if possible.
“This is a complex job, and we are not yet able to say how long our work will take. Our engineers are working as safely and as quickly as possible to fix the leak.
“We know work like this can be disruptive and we appreciate the patience and understanding of local residents while we carry out this essential repair. The leak is being constantly monitored, does not pose any safety concerns and there is no impact on local gas supplies.”