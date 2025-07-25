Traffic is queuing on the A30 northbound at the Okehampton Bypass after a crash involving multiple vehicles.
The incident was first reported by Devon & Cornwall Police at around 11.05am today (July 25) and one northbound lane was closed due to a spillage caused by the incident.
Both northbound lanes are now open but traffic remains heavy around the bypass, Meldon Junction and Stowford Cross.
Drivers are advised to drive with care through the affected area and consider alternative routes.
