It has also been funded by Jay’s Aim, a charity founded in memory of a young man called Jay who died suddenly of a cardiac arrest, in a bid to drive down deaths in young and apparently healthy people. It is estimated that 12 people below the age of 35 die every week in th UK from undiagnosed heart conditions, many of them with no prior symptoms. Seconds count in the bid to save lives, which is where the debrillator comes in. Dave explained: ‘It is quite an interesting thing how it came about. I saw a piece on TV on BBC Spotlight about Jay’s Aim and the next day I was speaking to Ian Grey at Peninsula, who is a member of the club and he said he had been on an emergency first aid course and said: ‘I think it would be a good thing for the cricket club to have. They said would like to get on for a board and support it and we could supply it to you at a better rate than we could buy it ourselves.’ Jay’s Aim also helped fund the debrillator.