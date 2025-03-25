The deadline to enter the prestigious 2025 Food Drink Devon Awards is fast approaching, with entries closing on Monday, March 31.
Recognised as the gold standard for excellence, the awards celebrate the best of Devon’s food and drink producers, retailers and hospitality establishments.
Open to members and non-members of Food Drink Devon, the awards feature a new category for 2025, ‘Best Bar’, spotlighting Devon’s top drinks-led venues.
Greg Parsons, chair of Food Drink Devon, said: “Over the past 13 years, the awards have continued to grow and thrive.
“Their success reflects the incredible passion and dedication within the county for producing outstanding food and drink.
“We’re proud that our awards celebrate a broad spectrum of the food and drink industry including producers, retailers and hospitality establishments and acknowledge those who are making a real difference.”
Accolades include 'Producer Awards' for the best existing and new food, drink and wine products. The ‘Retail Awards’ cover ‘Best Large Retailer,’ ‘Best Small Retailer’ and ‘Best Online Retailer’ while hospitality categories include ‘Chef of the Year,’ ‘Sustainability Pioneer Award’ and best of categories including Fine Dining Restaurant, Restaurant, Hotel Restaurant, Bar, Pub, Café, Takeaway or Street Food and Training School.
Winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on Monday, October 6 at Exeter Sandy Park.
Founded 30 years ago as South Hams Food and Drink, Food Drink Devon is committed to increasing the county’s profile, both nationally and internationally.
With a focus on quality, sustainability and provenance, Food Drink Devon aims to support and promote its members and raise Devon’s culinary profile as a whole.
Look out for its green heart logo which is carried by over 370 producers and businesses across Devon.
For further information about the awards visit https://members.fooddrinkdevon.co.uk/awards/
Follow @FoodDrinkDevon on Facebook and Instagram or contact Ali at Food Drink Devon on [email protected]