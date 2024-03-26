RESIDENTS of Callington and Kelly Bray are being encouraged to put Tuesday April 23 in their calendars - the date of the Annual Parish Meeting. The event will offer the chance to hear reports from the portreeve and Town Council committees from the past year, to ask questions, and to have your say on any local issues that matter to you.
(Pixabay)
