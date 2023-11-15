DARTMOOR Zoo welcomed the rarest cat in the world, the Amur Leopard, this week.
The critically endangered Amur Leopard was named Freddo (pronounced Fray-doh) meaning ‘cold’ or ‘chilly’ to represent his habitat and their ability to thrive in cold climates. With less than 100 left in the wild, they are considered the rarest cat species in the world.
Dartmoor Zoo’s CEO Benjamin Mee said: ‘Although captive born, Freddo is vital in assisting with the preservation and education of this critically endangered species, ensuring their survival for many generations to come. Our next steps will focus on finding a suitable female match for a potential breeding recommendation, promoting genetic diversity.
‘With many challenges facing these wonderful animals such as poaching and habitat loss, we are honoured to play a part in the global conservation efforts to protect this species from extinction.’